Sean Long off the mark as Cheltenham beat struggling Gillingham

Sean Long scored his first goal of the season as Cheltenham made it back-to-back wins in Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 victory at struggling Gillingham.

This was the two teams’ fourth meeting of the season and it was the Robins who came out on top for the third time, as they moved up to 10th in the table.

After John Akinde rolled a good early chance wide for Gillingham, Cheltenham’s Alfie May got in behind, after a ball over the top was not cut out, but Jamie Cumming saved well with his foot.

But the Robins were ahead just before the half-hour mark when the Gills defence failed to deal with Chris Hussey’s corner and Long slammed in the loose ball from close range.

The hosts should have levelled in first-half stoppage time, as Lee again put Akinde through on goal, only for him to shoot off target once more.

Cheltenham doubled their lead with an hour played when Kyle Vassell nodded a long ball into the path of May, who rounded Cumming before scoring.