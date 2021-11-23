Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Walsall claim a vital victory as Port Vale finish the match with 10 players

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.05pm Updated: November 23 2021, 10.47pm
Port Vale were beaten by Walsall (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Port Vale were beaten by Walsall (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Walsall picked up three vital points in a feisty affair as they won 1-0 at Port Vale who finished the game with 10 men.

Brendan Kiernan scored the winner in the first half when his low driven strike found the bottom left corner.

The opener came after the Saddlers started on the front foot and were dominant in possession in the first half. Before Kieran’s strike, Conor Wilkinson struck the post from the right edge of the 18-yard box.

David Amoo was brilliantly played through in on goal by Dennis Politic. Amoo had a long way to take it and Manny Monthe caught up to him and cleared the danger.

It was one of the only times – if not the only time – Vale had got in behind the Saddlers defence.

As Vale started to push for an equaliser in the second half, their hopes were hampered when Tom Conlan was sent off for two yellow card offences with 20 minutes to play.

Conlan’s high foot caught Jack Earing and Walsall held on from then on.