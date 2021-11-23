Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Windass hits winner on Sheffield Wednesday return

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.07pm
Josh Windass (PA)
Josh Windass (PA)

Substitute Josh Windass returned from injury to score a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory for Sheffield Wednesday against MK Dons.

Wednesday had the ball in the net in the first half when Ciaran Brennan bundled in but play was brought back for a foul on an MK Dons man.

The home side were stunned on 47 minutes when Scott Twine’s brilliant effort from distance flew into the top corner and the Dons went in front.

Just after the hour-mark, Jack Hunt hit the post from a tight angle after Warren O’Hora and Andrew Fisher collided, the ball fell to substitute Windass who went down in the box, but no penalty was given.

The Owls pressed hard for an equaliser throughout the second half and finally got it when Lee Gregory headed in Windass’ corner after 83 minutes.

Roared on by the Wednesday faithful, Theo Corbeanu found Windass in the box who slammed his effort into the bottom corner in the third minute of injury-time to give the home side a massive three points.

