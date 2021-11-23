Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Danny Whitehall nets the winner as Eastleigh prove too strong for Dagenham

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.09pm
Eastleigh beat Dagenham (PA)
Eastleigh beat Dagenham (PA)

Danny Whitehall’s second-half strike was the difference as Eastleigh beat Dagenham 1-0.

Whitehall came close for Eastleigh in the opening 20 minutes, but was unable to connect, and Elliot Justham was able to save.

The Daggers had a chance to find the opener after a cross from Will Wright dipped over Joe McDonnell’s head and hit the crossbar before being cleared.

The Spitfires were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute when Ryan Hill was fouled in the box, but Tom Whelan fired his spot-kick wide.

Myles Weston created an opportunity for Matt Robinson at the start of the second half, but the midfielder was unable to finish.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 66th minute when Whitehall’s initial header was saved by Justham, but the forward was able to knock the rebound in.

More from The Courier