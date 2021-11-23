Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northampton hold on to edge out Keith Curle’s Oldham

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.09pm
Oldham manager Keith Curle suffered a losing return to Northampton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Oldham manager Keith Curle suffered a losing return to Northampton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Keith Curle endured a losing return to Sixfields as his Oldham side were beaten 2-1 by Northampton.

Jon Guthrie and Kion Etete scored the decisive goals before half-time as the Cobblers made it four home wins in a row.

Guthrie gave Northampton the lead after 14 minutes, stabbing home from close range after Oldham made a mess of trying to clear Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick.

Ali Koiki was close to adding an immediate second when his low cross-shot flashed wide and it was not long until Northampton did double their lead as a terrific team move ended with Etete volleying in Pinnock’s deep cross.

Sam Hoskins dragged a good chance wide late in the half and Oldham were back in the game nine minutes into the second half through Carl Piergianni’s scrappy finish at the back post.

The visitors were much better in the second half but they could not force an equaliser with Hallam Hope glancing a header wide and Jamie Hopcutt blazing over late on.

