Eoin Doyle sets Bolton on way to victory over 10-man Doncaster

An incident-packed ending to the first half sparked by Eoin Doyle’s goal set up Bolton’s 3-0 win over 10-man Doncaster.

Rovers claimed striker Doyle’s seventh of the season was offside and boss Richie Wellens was booked after heated discussions with fourth official Darren Drysdale.

Two minutes before the break, defender Joe Olowu was sent off for a scything challenge on Wanderers’ top scorer Dapo Afolayan.

Liam Gordon and Afolayan then combined for Elias Kachunga to double Bolton’s advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Struggling Rovers, without an away win all season, were a beaten side.

Youngster George Thomason netted only his second senior goal after 57 minutes, helped by a massive deflection off Donny’s Branden Horton.

But Bolton’s second successive home league win, both without conceding, came at a price.

Already missing seven injured players and with teenagers Mitchell Henry and Arran Pettifer – both untried in League One – on a six-man bench, Wanderers lost Lloyd Isgrove to a first-half injury.

Afolayan’s booking also means he misses Saturday’s visit of Cheltenham through suspension.