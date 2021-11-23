Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Colchester hit form to end Exeter’s unbeaten run

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.13pm Updated: November 23 2021, 11.11pm
Sylvester Jasper opened the scoring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Colchester stunned Exeter with a fine 3-1 victory to end the visitors’ 15-match unbeaten league run.

Colchester took a 12th-minute lead when Sylvester Jasper controlled before planting a low shot past Cameron Dawson and into the net, after being picked out by Luke Hannant on the edge of the area.

Charlie Daniels’ looping header floated just over the bar before the hosts doubled their lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage-time through Noah Chilvers, who scored with a deflected shot after substitute Cameron Coxe had done well to get to the byline and deliver an accurate cross.

Jake Turner denied Matt Jay before Exeter reduced the deficit in the 69th minute through substitute Padraig Amond, who stabbed home from close range after Sam Nombe had helped on in the area following a corner.

But Colchester restored their two-goal advantage five minutes later when Freddie Sears latched onto Armando Dobra’s defence-splitting pass and calmly lifted the ball past Dawson.

Turner denied Nombe late on but it was Colchester’s night.