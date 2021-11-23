Paul Mullin fires stoppage-time winner for Wrexham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul Mullin’s late winner saw Wrexham snatch a 2-1 Vanarama National League win at Halifax.

The Shaymen went ahead, but two goals in the final 10 minutes help the Red Dragons move to eighth in the table.

Halifax came close in the first half when Kian Spence was set up by Matt Warburton, but Rob Lainton was able to tip the low effort wide.

Mullin had a chance 14 minutes into the second half but his low effort was saved by Sam Johnson.

Warburton set up the opener in the 66th minute, finding Jordan Slew in the box and the striker was able to tap the ball home.

Wrexham found the equaliser through James Jones on the left-hand side in the 82nd minute and Mullin was able to net his ninth goal of the season with a late winner in stoppage-time.