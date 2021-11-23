Stockport hit five to get the better of struggling King’s Lynn

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stockport saw off struggling King’s Lynn 5-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Edgeley Park to close up on the play-off places.

County, looking to extend their unbeaten start under new boss Dave Challinor, took the lead in the 34th minute when Jordan Keane fired the ball in following Ryan Rydel’s free-kick.

Stockport doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as Rydel scored following a swift counter from Ryan Croasdale.

Any hopes of a comeback from the struggling Linnets were ended five minutes into the second half when Ollie Crankshaw headed in a third after Scott Quigley’s effort was saved.

County continued to press and added a fourth in the 77th minute through Ben Barclay, his first for the club, before scoring again in added time through substitute Connor Jennings, making a return to action following treatment for a rare type of cancer.