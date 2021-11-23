Boreham Wood hit back to share spoils with Notts County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tyrone Marsh struck a second-half equaliser to help Boreham Wood stretch their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw against Notts County at Meadow Park.

County broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark thanks to top scorer Ruben Rodrigues, who got on the end of a Callum Roberts cross and headed past goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond.

The hosts drew level in the 64th minute when Marsh slotted the ball past County keeper Sam Slocombe despite claims of handball which were waved away by referee Lewis Smith.

The Magpies rallied late on in a bid to take three points back to Nottingham but the second-placed hosts stood strong to ensure both sides shared the spoils.