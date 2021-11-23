Boreham Wood hit back to share spoils with Notts County By Press Association November 23 2021, 10.24pm Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues (left) and Rochdale’s Aaron Morley battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup first round replay match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Picture date: Tuesday November 16, 2021. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tyrone Marsh struck a second-half equaliser to help Boreham Wood stretch their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw against Notts County at Meadow Park. County broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark thanks to top scorer Ruben Rodrigues, who got on the end of a Callum Roberts cross and headed past goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond. The hosts drew level in the 64th minute when Marsh slotted the ball past County keeper Sam Slocombe despite claims of handball which were waved away by referee Lewis Smith. The Magpies rallied late on in a bid to take three points back to Nottingham but the second-placed hosts stood strong to ensure both sides shared the spoils. More from The Courier Eastleigh end Notts County’s five-match National League unbeaten run Boreham Wood hammer Maidenhead to put pressure on league leaders Rochdale snatch last-gasp replay winner at Notts County Kyle Wootton and Kairo Mitchell help Notts County see off Solihull