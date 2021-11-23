Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jayden Sweeney at the double as Dover’s losing run reaches nine in a row

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.28pm
Dover’s poor run continued (John Walton/PA)
Dover’s poor run continued (John Walton/PA)

Jayden Sweeney’s brace saw Wealdstone earn their third win in five after beating Dover 3-2.

The defeat is Dover’s ninth in a row, despite goals from Harry Ransom and Henry Woods, and the side remain rooted to the bottom of the National League.

Wealdstone scored in just four minutes after Rhys Browne crossed to Sweeney who fired into the top corner.

The Whites were able to level from a corner when Ransom tapped home.

Wealdstone retook the lead through Josh Umerah in the 24th minute with a shot into the top corner.

Dover equalised again in the 64th minute after a goal-line clearance fell to Woods and he scored.

The visitors retook the lead just eight minutes later as Sweeney was able to poke home a Charlie Cooper cross.

