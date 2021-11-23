Jayden Sweeney at the double as Dover’s losing run reaches nine in a row

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jayden Sweeney’s brace saw Wealdstone earn their third win in five after beating Dover 3-2.

The defeat is Dover’s ninth in a row, despite goals from Harry Ransom and Henry Woods, and the side remain rooted to the bottom of the National League.

Wealdstone scored in just four minutes after Rhys Browne crossed to Sweeney who fired into the top corner.

The Whites were able to level from a corner when Ransom tapped home.

Wealdstone retook the lead through Josh Umerah in the 24th minute with a shot into the top corner.

Dover equalised again in the 64th minute after a goal-line clearance fell to Woods and he scored.

The visitors retook the lead just eight minutes later as Sweeney was able to poke home a Charlie Cooper cross.