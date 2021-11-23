Swindon into top three after comfortable win over Hartlepool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jack Payne struck in stoppage time to seal Swindon’s 3-1 win at home to Hartlepool as the Robins moved into the automatic promotion places.

Wales international Jonny Williams and Tyreece Simpson were also on target for the hosts at the County Ground.

Confusion broke out in the 28th minute as Hartlepool striker Mark Cullen seemed to have fired the visitors in front only for the linesman to put his flag up for offside after a lengthy wait.

Williams’ bullet header rounded off a fast-flowing Swindon attack to instead give his side the lead seven minutes into the second half.

But their joy was short-lived as Matty Daly equalised for Hartlepool with a powerful strike just nine minutes later.

Simpson put Swindon back in front after outmuscling opposition defenders before scoring with a well-placed effort into the bottom corner in the 68th minute.

Payne fired home from outside the box in stoppage time to wrap up all three points.