Leaders Chesterfield denied victory as Altrincham score two late goals in draw By Press Association November 23 2021, 10.32pm A-Jay Leitch-Smith scored a stoppage-time equaliser to deny Chesterfield (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chesterfield conceded twice in the last six minutes as the National League leaders drew 2-2 with Altrincham at home. The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Liam Mandeville, the ball falling to the 24-year-old in the area before his deflected strike looped over keeper Tony Thompson. The Spireites doubled their advantage just before half-time through Kabongo Tshimanga as he finished from a Jamie Grimes corner. Altrincham set the game up for a grandstand finish in the 84th minute when Matty Kosylo scored to make the score 2-1. The visitors stole an unlikely point in the dying stages of stoppage time through A-Jay Leitch-Smith, who fired a powerful effort past keeper Scott Loach. More from The Courier Chesterfield restore three-point lead with win at Solihull Gateshead secure televised FA Cup tie against Charlton by beating Altrincham Chesterfield move top after Kabongo Tshimanga treble Ten-man Chesterfield hit back to secure point at Dagenham