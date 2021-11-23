Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leaders Chesterfield denied victory as Altrincham score two late goals in draw

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.32pm
A-Jay Leitch-Smith scored a stoppage-time equaliser to deny Chesterfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
A-Jay Leitch-Smith scored a stoppage-time equaliser to deny Chesterfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chesterfield conceded twice in the last six minutes as the National League leaders drew 2-2 with Altrincham at home.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Liam Mandeville, the ball falling to the 24-year-old in the area before his deflected strike looped over keeper Tony Thompson.

The Spireites doubled their advantage just before half-time through Kabongo Tshimanga as he finished from a Jamie Grimes corner.

Altrincham set the game up for a grandstand finish in the 84th minute when Matty Kosylo scored to make the score 2-1.

The visitors stole an unlikely point in the dying stages of stoppage time through A-Jay Leitch-Smith, who fired a powerful effort past keeper Scott Loach.

