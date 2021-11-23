Steve Cotterill delighted with ‘best result’ of his Shrewsbury reign

Steve Cotterill believes his side’s battling draw against Sunderland was his best result since he took over at the club.

After Alex Pritchard gave the visitors an early lead, Salop were reduced to 10 men when David Davis was handed a straight red card.

But Shrewsbury battled back with Daniel Udoh netting on the hour mark to earn the home side a point.

Cotterill said: “The lads were fantastic tonight with 10 men, the injuries we had, the suspensions and to perform like that, that was the best result since I’ve been here as manager.

“It’s such a good point in the circumstances and it is the second game we have played for a long time with 10 men, and I think that helped us tonight although we don’t want to get used to it.

“We had good chances at the beginning and the end and I think we had the best chances, we could have been three up when it was eleven against eleven.

“Their goal was probably the only real effort they had in the first half and we spoke about not letting the lad cut in on his right, you can’t do it when he has that quality.

“After going a man down we got on the front foot as much as we could, because the best form of defence is attack, we asked questions at every opportunity, we pushed them.

“They played so well and showed massive heart, massive, and if we hadn’t got anything tonight it would have been a travesty.”

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson insisted his side have to learn lessons.

He said: “It is two points dropped and that is disappointing, we were sloppy and they had 15 minutes after half time when they got a feeling they could get back in the game.

“The lad Udoh showed quality and he was their spirit really, but we didn’t do enough to put the knife in and I’ve made that very aware with the players, they have to maximise situations.

“We controlled things in the first half I thought and we play well when we play simple, but sometimes playing simple is the hardest thing to do – we get sloppy and scruffy when players get too excited, overcomplicate things and fall off their game.

“We had a free kick at the end that went 15 to 20 yards over the bar and you can’t do that, it has to be a good delivery and it has to be on the money.

“We have to learn lessons now and learn them quick, although we are five points off second with two games in hand so it isn’t crazy doom and gloom, if we win Saturday it is seven points from three games.”