Paul Warne proud of Rotherham as they climb to top of table

Rotherham boss Paul Warne beamed with pride as the Millers climbed to the top of the League One table after a 2-0 win at Ipswich.

Ben Wiles’ superb strike and a second goal from Shane Ferguson secured an emphatic victory for Rotherham

The win extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 games, and saw Ipswich drop down to 13th place.

Warne said: “It was a really good performance and I’m proud of my group.

“I love my players, they take on information, they work so hard out of possession of the ball and we sort of suffocated Ipswich really because of our work ethic and we got two good goals and on another night I think we could have had another couple, so as away performances go I’m really pleased.

“They are a very good team and Cookie (Paul Cook) is a brilliant manager who will have success here no doubt but tonight he played against a really good Rotherham side who managed the game really well and I’m really proud of all of them. They are an amazing group and we’re blessed watching them play at the moment.”

Cook admitted his team were second best and were outplayed all over the pitch.

Cook said: “We deserved what we got. I’ve got no problems with the result, no problems with anything. The brutal truth tonight is that we were beaten by a far better team all over the pitch and that’s just a benchmark to this division.

“Tonight we were way off it and credit to Rotherham.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“Everything that was good about Rotherham tonight was lacking in us and that’s really disappointing.

“I’ve watched an Ipswich Town team be second best all over the pitch

“If we’re going to hopefully build a solid team that will take us forward, the bigger picture is something that you must look at and we can’t have the short term outlook that after a win we might get there. Where we are at 10 o’clock after that game is not a great place.”

Wiles struck for the visitors after 24 minutes when he made ground down the left and hit a left-footed shot past Christian Walton from just outside the penalty area.

Lee Evans’ free-kick from 25 yards saw Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson flying across the goal as the ball went just over the bar but Rotherham extended their lead in the 59th minute when Ferguson was on hand to put the ball in the net after Freddie Ladapo’s shot was blocked.

Rotherham striker Michael Smith nearly made it three when his header just went over the bar following a cross by Ferguson as the visitor’s ran out thoroughly deserved winners.