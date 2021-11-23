Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenny Jackett rues missed chances as Leyton Orient draw at Scunthorpe

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.47pm
Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett was left to reflect on two dropped points after the draw at Scunthorpe (Steven Paston/PA)
Boss Kenny Jackett bemoaned Leyton Orient’s inability to kill the game off as his side were forced to settle for a seventh draw in nine League Two away matches at Scunthorpe.

Aaron Drinan’s 10th goal of the season gave the O’s a 21st-minute lead in a game they dominated, only for substitute Jake Scrimshaw to rescue a point for the bottom-of-the-table Iron four minutes after coming off the bench.

Adding to Jackett’s frustration was the fact that the visitors carved out a host of chances either side of Scunthorpe’s equaliser, without being able to take one.

“It’s another disappointing result on the road, despite a dominant performance,” the Orient manager said.

“We were on top and it looked like the game was there for us right the way through – we just couldn’t finish our chances and got caught on a corner when they had very few opportunities to score.

“We should have had a clean sheet, although similarly we should have put the game away.

“The goal against us should have been inconsequential, and that’s the most frustrating thing.

“It was a winning performance that we weren’t able to get over the line.”

Drinan’s goal – a first-time finish to complete a flowing move upfield and inviting right-wing cross from Hector Kyprianu – was no more than Orient deserved.

A second goal for the Irishman, or Dan Kemp, early in the second half would have been the same, although the O’s were made to pay for their profligacy when Scrimshaw hooked home at the second attempt when the visitors failed to clear a 64th-minute corner.

Still there were opportunities for the O’s to claim all three points, with Harry Smith firing against the inside of the post and substitute Paul Smyth lifting his shot wide after racing clear inside the final 10 minutes.

While there were positives in a point, Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill – still chasing his first victory since taking over from Neil Cox just under three weeks ago – wants to see more from his team.

He said: “It’s a point that can hopefully ignite something, but can it be a springboard moving forward? I don’t know.

“I don’t hope, I plan and I’ll evaluate things over the next three days ahead of the next game.

“Ultimately, I want us to play better, but we’ve got to get results.

“What I need is for the workaholics to be better technicians, and some of the technicians to work as hard as some of the others.

“If we get that, I think we can turn a courageous performance into something worth watching and still get points.

“The players gave me everything, which is the least I expect, and they earned the little bit of fortune that we got.”

