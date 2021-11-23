Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brice Samba save ‘like a winning goal’ – Steve Cooper

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.50pm
Steve Cooper hugs goalkeeper Brice Samba, left, after the game (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper hugs goalkeeper Brice Samba, left, after the game (Tim Goode/PA)

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper likened goalkeeper Brice Samba’s contribution to his 10-man side’s 0-0 home draw with Luton to that of a match-winning striker.

Samba saved a 62nd-minute penalty from Elijah Adebayo after Jack Colback had been shown a second yellow card for hauling Tom Lockyer down in the box.

The Congolese keeper then demonstrated brilliant reflexes to keep out a firm Kai Naismith drive in stoppage time, meaning Forest have still only been beaten once in 12 matches under their new boss.

Cooper said: “Brice had big moments and his performance was like a striker scoring the winning goal. He made a massive contribution to us getting a result that we didn’t want at the start of the game, but one that was forced upon us.

“The penalty save was brilliant but the one at the end looked unbelievable and he got a round of applause in the dressing room afterwards. The life of a goalkeeper has ups and downs and this game will have been a real up for him and he should be proud of himself.”

Cooper also felt the penalty award and Colback’s consequent dismissal were harsh, whilst arguing that his side should have been given a spot-kick of their own when referee Jeremy Simpson judged Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s foul on Philip Zinckernagel to have been marginally outside the box.

The ex-Swansea chief added: “First of all, I didn’t think it was a corner and, then, if you are going to give penalties for that, you will be giving a lot of them.

“But he’s high on stats for yellows and reds, so he was true to form. I also think everyone saw the penalty we thought we should have had.”

Luton manager Nathan Jones, meanwhile, lamented the lack of a cutting edge, which he feels is preventing his team from becoming a top-six outfit.

“We are a good side and we’ve shown that here,” he declared. “Before the sending-off we were comfortable, our shape was good and we were good defensively.

“We just needed to show a bit of quality but, being realistic, we haven’t got the budget for a (Aleksandar) Mitrovic, (Dominic) Solanke or a Harry Wilson. The stats show that we’re creating enough chances and keeping the ball well enough, but I’m sick of looking at the numbers.

“We had a penalty and didn’t score it. I also think we should have had another two, but he was never going to give them.

“We got a point against the ex-European champions, which isn’t too bad, but it was two dropped really. The players are giving me everything, but certain moments are stopping us being a top-six team with a bottom-three budget.

“We pinned them in for long spells but, with the chance we had and other situations around the box, a team like Fulham would have scored three or four.”

