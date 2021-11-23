Danny Cowley admits he was emotional as Portsmouth beat his former side Lincoln

An emotional Danny Cowley could not have wished for a better return to the LNER Arena after his Portsmouth side crushed Lincoln 3-0 in their Sky Bet League One clash to record a fifth successive victory.

Cowley gained legendary status at the Imps, winning the Conference and League Two titles, as well as the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, while also reaching the FA Cup quarter-final.

The 43-year-old said it felt great to be back, especially after seeing Marcus Harness, George Hirst and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild wrap up a convincing Pompey win.

“We’re professionals and it is important to win, but that was about as emotional as I have felt,” said Cowley.

“It’s just a lovely city and the people are so friendly. We have memories and friendships that we’ll have forever.

“I phoned my wife beforehand and told her whatever happens, when we’re old and grey we’ll have to find our way back here.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the reception from the City fans, that will stay with me forever, for Nicky and I.”

Harness finished off a goalmouth scramble in first-half injury-time, before Hirst scored his first-ever League goal, getting on the end of Ronan Curtis’ cross.

Hackett-Fairchild slammed home a late third to seal the win after his free-kick rebounded off the wall.

Cowley added: “It was a good win, but more importantly a terrific away performance.

“It was full of hard work, sprinkled with a little bit of quality. It was the third time in three games we have had to change the system and we knew that we could be criticised for going to a back three as we’ve conceded a few goals when we’ve done that.

“But the players deserve an immense amount of credit as you have to have plenty of humility to keep adapting and a willingness to take all the necessary information on. There were some big performances tonight and some of the work rate was incredible.”

Lincoln failed to rise to the occasion and the margin of defeat could have been wider if Mahlon Romeo’s shot hadn’t hit a post, while City keeper Josh Griffiths also saved from Hirst, Curtis and Conor Ogilvie.

Imps boss Michael Appleton was disappointed with his team’s display, saying: “First and foremost, it was a car crash and I don’t think that’s too strong a term to use.

“We just didn’t compete tonight, we were second best, third best in most departments. Despite how poor we played in the first half we should have come in 0-0 at the break, but we didn’t and that was disappointing.

“The second and third goals were just embarrassing. The players should be embarrassed and I know they are as I have told them that.

“It was a bad night, we were well and truly beaten by a much better side and we have no excuses.”