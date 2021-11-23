Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff wants more despite win at Gillingham

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.53pm
Cheltenham manager Michael Duff (Ashley Western/PA)

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff was not satisfied with his team’s performance despite the 2-0 victory at struggling Gillingham.

The Robins moved up to 10th in Sky Bet League One following their third win of the season over the Gills, in what was the fourth meeting between the two this campaign, but they survived a few scares along the way.

Gillingham, who are beset by injuries and eight games without a win in all competitions, were unable to take the chances that came their way at the Priestfield Stadium and they are now just one point above the relegation zone.

Duff said: “I thought we deserved the win, based on chances, but it’s a bit of a weird emotion there.

“We’ve come away from home – it’s only our second win away from home – we’ve kept a clean sheet, but it feels like there’s a lot more in there.

“I thought it was too open today – a bit more of a basketball game than we wanted.

“When we did pass the ball, we opened them up – the second goal was a really good goal – and we could have done that a bit more.

“But it’s back-to-back wins, it’s a clean sheet, so there are loads of positives.

“It felt like an under-18s game, really, because there was so much space all over the pitch, which is not normally how we want to play.

“The back five were too deep, the front two were too high and the midfielders we were having too much ground to cover.”

Cheltenham went ahead after 29 minutes when Chris Hussey’s corner was not dealt with and Sean Long was able to slam in the ball from close range.

The Robins doubled their lead on the hour mark when Alfie May got on the end of Kyle Vassell’s header down and rounded Gillingham keeper Jamie Cumming before scoring.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans said: “We missed three golden opportunities to score, they have three chances and take two of them.

“Arguably we should defend both better, and it looks a bit more comfortable for them when they’re two up and we’re having to throw 16 and 17-year-old boys on just to try and protect lads who have done miracles to get to 80 minutes for us.

“Muzzy [Carayol] trained once last week and played 15 minutes at Crewe, he shouldn’t have been anywhere near us.

“Olly Lee trained yesterday for 10 minutes, coming back from two broken toes. He shouldn’t have been anywhere near us.

“But the one thing about both of those lads is they’ve got huge hearts and they want to play football and help us.

“The opposite is what? Start the boys who we put on the bench?”

