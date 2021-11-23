Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink lauds “very good performance” as Burton crush Accrington

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 11.01pm
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was pleased with his side’s display in the win over Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a very satisfied manager after watching Burton end their four-game losing run in League One with a ruthless 4-0 dismantling of Accrington.

The Brewers roared back to winning ways in some style thanks to braces from Daniel Jebbison and Jonny Smith.

Jebbison grabbed his fourth goal of the campaign, turning smartly on a loose ball in the box to fire home after 28 minutes.

Smith struck his first in first-half stoppage time, latching on to Kane Hemmings’ header to run through and slot home to double the Brewers advantage.

The Stanley defence imploded early in the second half, Harry Pell passing a free-kick straight to Smith who advanced to fire a deflected effort home after 49 minutes.

Stanley goalkeeper James Trafford then handed Jebbison a simple tap-in to an empty net a minute later.

Hasselbaink said: “It was a very good performance. For the whole team it was solid.

“Before the 1-0 it was a little bit edgy and we were not calm enough which is understandable but after the 1-0 you saw their personalities growing.

“To get to 2-0 in first-half stoppage time, it makes the team talk different and the mood is different.

“We hadn’t won the game, by far, but we had a good feeling and we managed that really well in the second half to keep on going and asking for more from the players.”

After four straight losses, it was important for Albion to bounce back ahead of a tricky-looking December but Hasselbaink was keen to remain as grounded as possible.

He added: “Of course it is a relief [to win] and we have to stay calm but when we have been on a winning run we have tried to stay level-headed and looking where we can improve.

“We have been through a little bit of a bad spell and it is about keeping your head down and keeping on working.”

Accrington boss John Coleman, celebrating 25 years as a manager this month, was apologetic to the travelling fans for his side’s abject defending which extended their winless run to five games and made it three defeats on the bounce.

He said: “We were in the game for half an hour and then we folded when we concede.

“It is symptomatic of how we have been for the last month. It has been a horrendous November for us.

“I would like to apologise to the travelling fans. We know that was not good enough.”

Coleman warned his side they need to turn things around quickly.

He added: “There are about four of the lads in there who worked so hard to get us into this league and if we are not careful we will quickly exit it.

“It is going to come down to hard work so as far as I am concerned there will be no days off. We will work hard on the training ground and train every day until we get it right.

“I can come out here with excuses but we gave away three goals in the space of five minutes and we gifted the opposition those goals.

“We were second best to the ball all over the park and we looked devoid of energy and ideas.”

