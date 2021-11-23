Gareth Ainsworth delighted as Wycombe pick off Plymouth

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth praised his side as they moved up to second in Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 win at Plymouth, who slipped off the top of the table to third.

Sam Vokes fired Wycombe ahead on 62 minutes and, as Argyle pressed for a leveller, Wanderers struck on the counter-attack with Anis Mehmeti scoring twice in the last six minutes.

Ainsworth said: “I am absolutely delighted. I can’t speak highly enough of the boys.

“It is really tough at this time with all of the fixtures. We were on the bus watching the Plymouth games to find out what we wanted to do against them, and we put a plan in place.

“All I can do is ask the boys to do it. They absolutely nailed it. The work rate, the fitness, the tenacity and they never stop pressing – and then some fantastic goals.

“I told them they would have their moments and, when you do, you have to make them count.

“Sam Vokes has been doing it for years and Anis Mehmeti has just started to do it. Both have taken their chances at the correct time.

“These boys will run through a brick wall, not for me, for Wycombe Wanderers.

“Everything is falling in place at the moment. It is still very early and I am not getting carried away.

“But it is hard not to when you come to top of the league and put in a performance like that.

“We have come to a very good side, with a very good manager and fantastic fans.

“They play some good football and have got great support. But we thoroughly deserved the win.

“It is very early in the season and we are not getting carried away. But inside I am jumping, it is probably the performance of the season, certainly away.”

Frustrated Argyle boss Ryan Lowe said: “We have got to do better against the long ball.

“We didn’t defend the long ball in. We have worked on it in training. The goals should have been dealt with.

“But that’s the way they play and it’s effective for them. We have got to be able to handle it.

“I thought going forward for 60-odd minutes we were fantastic but then we just didn’t choose to keep the back door shut.

“I am not looking for any excuses but we just didn’t stand up to the way they play, so when they got the first goal it obviously gave them a lift.

“Today we have conceded three very poor goals. They are effective and tough to play against and all fight for each other and Gareth has got them like that.

“But my lads are like that, they are all fit and play football and fight for each other. We have got to make sure we compete a little bit better.

“We had 27 attempts on goal and only four on target. We need to be more effective in the final third.”