Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday’s commitment after late victory

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his team’s commitment in their 2-1 win against MK Dons.

Substitute Josh Windass returned from injury to score a stoppage-time winner.

Wednesday had the ball in the net in the first half when Ciaran Brennan bundled in but play was brought back for a foul on an MK Dons man.

The home side were stunned on 47 minutes when Scott Twine’s brilliant effort from distance flew into the top corner and the Dons went in front.

Just after the hour-mark, Jack Hunt hit the post from a tight angle after Warren O’Hora and Andrew Fisher collided, the ball fell to substitute Windass who went down in the box, but no penalty was given.

The Owls pressed hard for an equaliser throughout the second half and finally got it when Lee Gregory headed in Windass’ corner after 83 minutes.

Roared on by the Wednesday faithful, Theo Corbeanu found Windass in the box who slammed his effort into the bottom corner in stoppage time to give the home side a massive three points.

Moore said: “Tonight was an opportunity to get back to back wins and I’m really pleased in the manner it’s come.

“To not come back from a goal down in a game for so long beggars belief really. Our work rate and commitment to get the ball back was excellent. MK Dons dropped back and it was difficult for us.

‘This is probably my best three points as Wednesday manager so far. We spoke about the unity at the start of the season and I think it was felt by the players and supporters tonight.

“We’ll continue to fight for this football club, we’re all Wednesday, we all want the same thing. Some of the draws have almost felt like defeats this season so to get the win at the end is very satisfying.

“It’s great that we’re in the top six now but it’s only a start. We’re starting to make the right steps forward and we need to continue doing it.”

MK Dons boss Liam Manning was disappointed with the way his side sat back.

Manning said: “We’ve done this too often, going ahead and then to defending as a default, rather than taking the sting out of it.

“This was a tough one to take, especially with the timing of the goals. I cannot question the desire but it came down to our quality in possession.

“We need to show more bravery. It’s tough, coming to a place like this with the support of 20,000 people here.

“We had to be braver, step up and be on the ball. Keep the ball, take the sting out of the game and get the fans on their back by doing that.

“We didn’t do it well enough. It was there to build and keep the ball and we didn’t do it well enough.”