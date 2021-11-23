Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matt Gray delighted as Sutton take a comfortable victory against Mansfield

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 11.17pm
Matt Gray was delighted with Sutton’s victory (Aaron Chown/PA)
Matt Gray was delighted with Sutton’s victory (Aaron Chown/PA)

Delighted Matt Gray admitted he would have bitten your hand off to be in the League Two play-offs at this stage of the season after his side’s 2-0 win over Mansfield.

Sutton jumped into seventh thanks to Louis John’s opener and Omar Bugiel’s stunning second-half strike at Gander Green Lane.

Most importantly the hosts bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Leyton Orient on Saturday.

“We managed to keep the nucleus of the squad that I wanted,” reflected Gray, who led the side to the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history last term.

“We recruited really well with the five or six that we added.

“We’re looking to keep that hunger and that desire within the squad.

“We’ll keep trying to put as many points on the board as quickly as we can. As soon as we get there we’ll see where we are.”

On the game Gray added: “I’m really pleased to bounce back after Saturday.

“The scoreline flattered them. It looked like a hammering and it wasn’t.

“We bounced back really well when we needed to last season in the Conference and we’re pleased to do that again.”

Bugiel’s goal was his first in the league since the opening day. It has been a stop-start season for the Lebanon striker with international duty and quarantine periods.

But he returned with a super strike to end any hopes of a Stags’ fightback.

After seeing his side’s five-game winning streak in all competitions ended, Nigel Clough said: “I wasn’t too disappointed, I’m obviously disappointed with the result.

“I thought we had more than enough situations tonight to get a goal.

“We’ve picked the ball out of the net twice and cleared one off the line, but apart from that we haven’t had that much to do.

“I thought at 1-0 if we could get a goal at any stage then we could come away with a point.

“We didn’t convert any chances and that’s what happens when you’re missing your two best goalscorers.

“They’re a physical side and we said not to give away free-kicks and we gave two away in the first few minutes.

“We wanted to stick with the same team, but they weren’t at it. Stephen Quinn was injured so I had to bring him off at half-time.

“But if you change it and we lose you ask ‘why didn’t you stick with the same?’”

More from The Courier