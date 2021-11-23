Hayden Mullins delighted as Colchester take their chances to shock Exeter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins praised his side’s “clinical” display after they ended Exeter’s 15-match unbeaten league run with a splendid 3-1 win.

The Us took a 12th-minute lead when Sylvester Jasper controlled before scoring with a low shot from the edge of the area, from Luke Hannant’s short pass.

And Colchester doubled their lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage-time through Noah Chilvers, who scored with a deflected shot after substitute Cameron Coxe had delivered an accurate cross.

Exeter reduced the deficit in the 69th minute through substitute Padraig Amond, who netted from close range after Sam Nombe had helped on following a corner.

But Colchester wrapped up their victory five minutes later when Freddie Sears latched onto Armando Dobra’s pass and lifted the ball past keeper Cameron Dawson.

Mullins said: “We played really well at Stevenage and didn’t get the goals that we deserved. I think that was a better performance than it was tonight.

“We came up against a much better side in Exeter and we were clinical, which was very pleasing and it was a very good win.

“We were the better team for large periods against Stevenage and we got done with the penalty and took no points.

“We were solid in what we were doing and looked assured – we took our chances and scored some really good goals.

“Exeter had come off such a long unbeaten run and it was always going to be a tough game.

“They were always going to start strongly and try and be bright and attack the game and I’m sure they’d have looked at us and thought they could dominate us, but the boys did everything we asked of them.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor was disappointed with the goals his side conceded as their five-match winning run in the league ended.

Taylor said: “It just felt like they scored easy goals against us tonight.

“When you feel that the goals are preventable, and that is no disrespect to Colchester, it’s more frustrating.

“We usually look quite good at the details at Exeter City and that’s one of our strong points in terms of coaching aspects and also with player responsibility.

“Their first goal looked a good finish but it’s still a lad turning on the edge of the box in and around our bodies, and the second one was from a throw-in.

“Padraig was on the move and bright in the box for his goal and that was maybe something that we were crying out for, in relation to the game.

“We love Sam Nombe, Jevani Brown and Matt Jay but they’ve got to start scoring some more scrappy goals.

“Tonight has knocked us back a peg but we’ll regroup and go to Rochdale.”