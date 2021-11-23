Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oldham players “didn’t turn up” fumes angry boss Keith Curle

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 11.55pm
Keith Curle’s Oldham conceded two first-half goals at Northampton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keith Curle’s Oldham conceded two first-half goals at Northampton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Oldham manager Keith Curle was angry at his side’s “unacceptable” first-half performance in the 2-1 defeat at his former club Northampton.

Curle, on his first return to Sixfields since being sacked in February, saw his side fall 2-0 behind before half-time thanks to goals from Jon Guthrie and Kion Etete.

A triple substitution at the break sparked Oldham into life and they had enough chances to take at least a point following Carl Piergianni’s scruffy finish.

“We lost it in the first half,” said Curle. “The players didn’t turn up.

“They thought they could just roll out a performance like they did on Saturday but there was a lack of understanding in terms of what we did well in that game against Port Vale.

“We had fight and we had energy but we didn’t have any of that in the first half and you can’t give any team a two-goal head start.

“The second half shows it’s there and I think that’s the frustrating thing for me because we need to turn up for 90, 95 minutes.

“We need more character because there’s nothing wrong with competing and when we do compete, we’re not a bad team.

“As the manager, I need more from the players and I will demand more and if somebody doesn’t deliver, I will tell them.

“If somebody hasn’t competed and hasn’t gone into tackles, they need to be told and tonight, as a group, we did not turn up for 45 minutes.

“We made them look average in the second half but in the first half they made us look worse than average. It was unacceptable.”

It was the opposite for Northampton boss Jon Brady after his side lost their way following a dominant opening 45 minutes.

He said: “They put everything on our back four in the second half but our back four didn’t win first contacts and for some reason we were very tentative.

“We know in the changing room that the second half wasn’t good enough but I thought we were excellent in the first half and we should have put them to bed and made the game safe.

“We could have killed the game there and then but because we didn’t finish our chances before half-time, we gave them a chance.

“They put a four-man press on our back four and they gave us no space or time in the second half whereas before that we were playing around their shape.

“There was clever movement up front and we were getting in behind and pulling them apart and we were getting crosses in and getting shots off at will.
“The second half was a bit of a shock to the system and it’s something we need to learn from.”

More from The Courier