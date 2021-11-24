Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney to retire after final game with Barbarians

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.01am
Rob Kearney scores a try for Ireland against Wales (Brian Lawless/PA)
Rob Kearney scores a try for Ireland against Wales (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney has announced he will retire after Saturday’s game for the Barbarians against Samoa.

Kearney, 35, tweeted that the match at Twickenham will be his “last game of rugby”.

The two-time British and Irish Lions tourist won four Six Nations titles, including Grand Slams in 2009 and 2018. At club level, he helped Leinster to six Pro14 titles, four European Champions Cups and one European Challenge Cup.

Kearney wrote on social media: “It’s always been a dream to play for the @Barbarian_FC and what a historic team to play your last game of rugby with, grateful for the opportunity!”

Kearney made 95 appearances for his country and 219 for Leinster in a successful career which also took in a brief spell in Australia with Western Force.

