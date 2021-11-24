Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Grayson leaves Fleetwood

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 9.55am Updated: November 24 2021, 11.23am
Simon Grayson has left his role at Fleetwood (Tim Markland/PA)
Simon Grayson has left his role at Fleetwood (Tim Markland/PA)

Fleetwood have parted company with manager Simon Grayson.

The club announced that the former Leeds boss, who had been in charge since January 2021, had left with immediate effect.

Town currently sit in the League One relegation zone and are without a league win in six games after being beaten 3-1 away at Oxford on Tuesday night.

A statement on the club website said: “Fleetwood Town can confirm head coach Simon Grayson has left the club with immediate effect.

“Following a difficult run of results, assistant head coach David Dunn will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Simon and David for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

“The search for his replacement will begin immediately.”

Under-23s coach Stephen Crainey was placed in caretaker charge, with the club announcing he “will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager”.

Fleetwood next face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Saturday.