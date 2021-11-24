Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland pledge ‘strongest possible action’ after alleged racism incident

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 1.35pm
Sunderland have said they will assist the police (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sunderland have said they will take the “strongest possible action” against anyone involved in discrimination following an alleged incident of racism during their 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

West Mercia Police confirmed a man in his 60s from the Durham area had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order.

Sunderland said that they will “support West Mercia Police fully” in their enquiries.

A club statement said: “Sunderland AFC is aware of an alleged incident of racism involving a supporter during the club’s fixture against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday 23 November.

“SAFC will support West Mercia Police fully in their enquiries and pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in any discriminatory behaviour.

“Football is for all and discrimination has absolutely no place within our game or within wider society.

“Our position is crystal clear and we will not tolerate discrimination under any circumstances.

“Similar incidents involving discriminatory behaviour have been reported to SAFC in recent weeks and we encourage all supporters to continue playing their part by reporting them to a matchday steward, the police or online via the Kick It Out reporting app.”

A statement from West Mercia Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society and we take a zero tolerance approach to it.

“We will be working with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and our own hate crime officers to identify any victims.”

