Viv Solomon-Otabor signs for St Johnstone on short-term deal By Press Association November 24 2021, 2.17pm Viv Solomon-Otabor has signed for St Johnstone (PA) St Johnstone have signed former Wigan forward Viv Solomon-Otabor until January. McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson has dipped into the free-agent market following recent injuries suffered by Glenn Middleton and Stevie May. The 25-year-old began his career with Birmingham and has most recently been with CSKA Sofia and Wigan. He has been without a club since leaving the Latics at the end of last season.