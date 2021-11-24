Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon great Frank Burrows dies aged 77

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 2.47pm
Frank Burrows made over 350 appearances for Swindon (PA)
Former Swindon defender Frank Burrows has died at the age of 77, the club have announced.

Burrows, born in Larkhall, Scotland, began his career with Raith Rovers and subsequently made 106 appearances for Scunthorpe before joining Swindon in 1968.

He had a key role in their memorable 1968-69 season that saw the Robins beat Arsenal in the League Cup final and gain promotion from the Third Division, and went on to play over 350 times for the club.

Burrows also had a stint as Swindon player-coach, and his subsequent coaching career included spells in charge of Portsmouth, Cardiff and Swansea, and being part of the staff at West Ham, West Brom and Leicester.

He oversaw promotions in two spells at Cardiff and won the Football League Trophy with Swansea in 1994.

Swindon, who described Burrows as a “club legend”, said in a statement on their official website: “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Frank’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“Frank will be dearly missed by everyone at Swindon Town Football Club. RIP, Frank Burrows.”