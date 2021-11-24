Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian league form ‘not acceptable’ – Jack Ross

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 10.41pm Updated: November 24 2021, 10.59pm
Jack Ross saw his side lose again in the league (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admitted their league form was unacceptable after defeat by Ross County made it five consecutive losses in the cinch Premiership.

Hibs looked to have turned the corner with Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers but they fell to a 1-0 reverse in Dingwall following Blair Spittal’s 72nd-minute goal.

The County substitute saw his cross go straight in through a crowd of bodies after Hibs had missed a series of chances, notably through Kevin Nisbet.

Ross told Hibs TV: “I’m not happy in terms of losing the game. We need to start winning league games. The run we are on is not acceptable for us as a club.

“It’s not good enough for us as a club, not for the ambition we have and the standards we have set.

“In terms of the performance, first half I thought we were good – created good opportunities but didn’t capitalise on them.

“At half-time I wasn’t satisfied because we should have been ahead, but I felt it was a platform to go on and win the game. We just needed that extra energy and intensity and the finishing touch.

“I don’t think second half we got to the same performance level, albeit we looked comfortable, except the last 10 minutes and that’s because we are a man down and chasing the game. Prior to that, okay, but we need to be better than okay to win games.”

Ross will decide on Thursday whether to appeal against red cards for Christian Doidge, who appeared to rake his studs down the leg of David Cancola, and Martin Boyle, who was sent off for comments made towards referee Gavin Duncan after full-time.

Ross was yet to review Doidge’s red card for violent conduct but signalled Boyle disagreed with his own dismissal.

“The referee has told me it was for something he said, directed towards him,” he said. “Whereas Martin’s opinion, it was something said about his performance.

“The language is consistent, however there is a difference in terms of how the referee has heard it and what Martin said.

“It’s one we have to look at because at the moment it’s one person’s word against another’s and I’m not sure how that pans out.

“If I believe my player is correct then I will support him. If not then that ill-discipline cannot be tolerated because we are into a really busy period.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay was delighted to treat their supporters to a first home league win of the season.

“I’m a little frustrated we didn’t capitalise on the three or four fantastic chances to put the game to bed,” he added to BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

“But overall to a man I asked them at half-time to go out and give the same effort and energy. By doing that, it meant we got on the ball and it allowed us to play our football, which I knew was going to be good.”