Cardiff boss Steve Morison: We need the fans to be right behind us

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 10.49pm
Steve Morison’s side were booed at half-time and full-time (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Morison's side were booed at half-time and full-time (Nick Potts/PA)

Steve Morison called on Cardiff supporters to get behind his team after they were booed off at both half-time and the end of their 1-0 defeat to Hull.

The Tigers struck the game’s only goal when George Honeyman swung in a corner from the left and Ryan Longman flicked on for Keane Lewis-Potter to score in the six-yard box.

Cardiff fans made their displeasure known and also sarcastically applauded when Morison substituted Leandro Bacuna in the second half.

“I didn’t notice that, I thought they were just clapping,” said boss Morison.

“I picked Leo because Leo is a really, really good player. I thought he was playing well in the second half and it was harsh to take him off.

“I just wanted to change it and get Rubin Colwill in the game and that didn’t work either. I’m not going to get caught up in nonsense.”

Asked about his team being booed off, Morison added: “I don’t really understand it, if I’m honest.

“It must be down to where we are in the league because we’ve had back-to-back wins. If we are going to get out of this, it is going to take absolutely everybody.

“Everyone who works at the football club and every fan who comes through the door and watches.

“You see the difference in performance when the fans get right behind us and try and suck the ball towards the goal with their energy and their noise.

“Unfortunately, when it goes the other way and we get the negative reaction, it has the opposite effect. I’d ask, if we are going to get out of this, we need the fans to be right behind us.”

Lewis-Potter’s simple finish in the 15th minute gave Hull a deserved lead. Cardiff were poor in the first half, although they did improve after the break.

Kieffer Moore had a frustrating evening up front, while substitute striker James Collins headed against a post in added time.

Hull should have made it 2-0 but Josh Magennis could only nod against a post when it looked easier to score.

“You get what you deserve in football. We gave away a poor goal and it’s a reality check. We’ve had two wins on the bounce and now a loss,” Morison said.

Grant McCann hailed backs-to-the-wall Hull as they recorded three straight Championship wins for the first time since November 2019.

McCann said: “Cardiff is a tough place to come and we knew it was going to be a tough game. I thought defensively we were very good and scored a good goal from a set play.

“We stuck to our task very well. We knew they had a big centre forward and we would have to be good at stopping crosses. We did that for the majority of the game.

“I’m delighted to have three clean sheets and three wins in a row. We are really, really pleased with the result because Cardiff have been reinvigorated under Steve.”

