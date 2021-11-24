Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scott Parker admits Bournemouth were holding on for their point at Millwall

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 11.15pm
Bournemouth battled for a point at Millwall (John Walton/PA)
Bournemouth battled for a point at Millwall (John Walton/PA)

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was happy to take a point away from Millwall despite the 1-1 draw preventing his side going back top of the Championship.

Dominic Solanke’s goal late in the first half gave the Cherries the lead and appeared to be sending them back above Fulham, but former Cherries striker Benik Afobe’s well-taken goal midway through the second half levelled the scores.

Millwall dominated the remainder of the game and Parker admitted his side were fortunate to leave London with a point.

Parker said: “I think we started the game well. I thought Millwall would come right out of the blocks and we’d have to weather it a little bit, which I thought we did. We did very well, it caused them some problems, we got our noses in front.

“Fair to say second half was not the way we would have liked it. I thought we were holding on for large parts of the second half.

“They went from back-to-front pretty direct, full credit to them, they caused us a lot of problems, the goal was poor on our behalf, one long ball from 40 yards.

“We didn’t really challenge the first one, flick it on, covering position is not great, so there was a lot there that we need to improve on definitely.

“I think in the end it was a big point for us. I think there was only one team at the end that was going to win the game and that certainly wasn’t us, so I think overall in the end it’s a well-earned point.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett felt that his side deserved to win.

He said: “That’s my feeling. A top side like Bournemouth, they’re a really good side. I think they’re one of the two outstanding sides in the division at the moment along with Fulham.

“But I think they will be delighted with a point going home tonight, and I think we’re disappointed that we didn’t get all three.

“So I think that really encapsulates the performance, I thought the performance was excellent, to play against a top side like that.

“We seemed a little bit shot-shy for some reason, we got around the box with some great play, and you just think pull the trigger, but we didn’t seem to want to do that for some reason.”

There were some controversial moments, one of which was when Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny fell in the box when on a yellow card, with Millwall fans calling for him to receive a second booking

Neither Parker nor Rowett believed it amounted to anything major though.

Parker said: “I didn’t see anything, but there were a lot of things that I’ve seen that the ref didn’t see. I thought there were inconsistencies, but I’m not one to criticise referees. I realise how hard the job is. I stood on the sideline tonight and made a load of mistakes, it’s human, I get that. It was just the inconsistencies.”

Rowett added: “No, I think it was one where he anticipated the contact in the penalty box and fell down, but it wasn’t really a dive. It depends on how you interpret it, but I didn’t think it was a red card.”

