Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants European nights to match his playing days

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 4.31am
New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has fond memories of European nights at Ibrox.
New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has fond memories of European nights at Ibrox.

New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hoping to savour more European nights at Ibrox like the ones he enjoyed as a player.

The Dutchman starred for Gers between 1998 and 2001, when he played in some memorable matches in continental competition.

His reign as manager kicks off with Thursday’s crucial Europa League match against Sparta Prague.

When asked for his most memorable European games from his playing days, Van Bronckhorst said: “A couple. The Parma game we had (in 1999), qualification for the Champions League was a very good experience.

“We qualified for the group stages against a Parma team full of international stars. I think, for me, it was one of the best nights that I had with Rangers.

“Of course, playing against the likes of Bayern Munich, Monaco, which we want to have again. At that time we could compete with the top clubs and that was good for us as players and also good as a team and, of course, for the club. Good memories in Europe.”

Van Bronckhorst has been busy getting to know his players and implementing his ideas over the last few days.

Asked if he had spoken to Connor Goldson since the defender’s claim in the wake of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Hibernian that the team had lost its hunger, Van Bronckhorst said: “Of course. It is obvious that the team wasn’t happy and wasn’t in a good place on Sunday.

“I think it was quite an emotional game for the team and the club being out of the cup after the game. For me the most important thing is to look forward.

“If you might feel that as a player, you need to keep the hunger, keep the desire you have to work hard and that is what I demand from day one. So far it has been really good.

“The most important thing is that you want to be a better team, a better player in the coming days, weeks, months, years and that is what you have to do being part of this club.

“That is what I also demand from all my players. I am looking forward to work with the players also in that aspect for the next months because so far this season we haven’t won anything.

“We were the champions last year, which was a great performance from everyone, but this year is a new year and we have to be there, have to be ready and have to be fully focused for the games that come. I want to be involved in Europe after the winter break so this game is a good chance to make a good step.”

More from The Courier