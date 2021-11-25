Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

An error occurred. Please try again.

What the papers say

Chelsea pair Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could find themselves in Barcelona’s sights if they cannot prise summer target Raheem Sterling away from Manchester City, according to ESPN.

Team-mate Ben Chilwell, however, is awaiting news on the knee injury he suffered in Tuesday night’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus, with the Guardian one of several papers reporting fears that he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage which could rule him out for six to nine months.

Newcastle believe they can beat Manchester United in a January move for Atletico Madrid’s England full-back Kieran Trippier, the Express writes.

Atletico Madrid’s England full-back Kieran Trippier has been linked with Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)

Meanwhile, the Sun reports that Ernesto Valverde and Ralf Rangnick are favourites to take over on an interim basis at Old Trafford following the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Paris St Germain having put a block on a move for Mauricio Pochettino.

Social media round-up

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to keep Man United and Chelsea at bay by offering Erling Haaland a new deal and DOUBLING his wages pic.twitter.com/nKSm6d6ueC — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 25, 2021

Who is Aguibou Camara? Meet the £20m-rated wonderkid wanted by Liverpool and rivals https://t.co/xQ4SCX5ISK pic.twitter.com/9mBi2iXx37 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 25, 2021

Players to watch

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Wolves winger Adama Traore (Nick Potts/PA)

Adama Traore: Liverpool are ready to test Wolves’ resolve to hang on to the Spain international, according to Calciomercato.

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea have put a £42million price tag on their United States international midfielder amid reported interest from Liverpool and Barcelona, reports El Nacional.

Federico Chiesa: Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is considering an £84m approach for the Juventus hitman, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich, says Calciomercato.