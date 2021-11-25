Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield United set to move on from Slavisa Jokanovic

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 11.09am
Slavisa Jokanovic signed a three-year deal with the Blades in May (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Slavisa Jokanovic signed a three-year deal with the Blades in May (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield United are set to announce the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in the role, the PA news agency understands.

The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.

Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.

Jokanovic, left, has won only six of his 19 Sky Bet Championship matches in charge of the Blades
Jokanovic, left, has won only six of his 19 Sky Bet Championship matches in charge of the Blades (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Serbian won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.

The Blades won their first league game in five on Tuesday night, 1-0 at Reading, and are eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League have been dwindling by the week, with Jokanovic’s side losing eight Championship matches.

Jokanovic signed a three-year deal to succeed Wilder, who had departed the previous March with the Blades lying bottom of the Premier League.

The club’s bid to bounce straight back has been hindered by injuries and they were dealt another blow on Tuesday night at Reading when John Fleck collapsed off the ball.

The Scotland international was given oxygen and left the field on a stretcher before spending the night in the Royal Berkshire Hospital. He has returned home and is currently being monitored.

