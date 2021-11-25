Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jake Livermore suspended as West Brom face Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 11.47am
Jake Livermore is in the middle of a suspension (Barrington Coombs/PA)
West Brom will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Hawthorns on Friday night without captain Jake Livermore.

The 32-year-old midfielder was shown a red card by referee Tim Robinson for a foul on Fraizer Campbell in the 1-0 loss to Huddersfield last week and will serve his second game of a three-match ban after they lost an appeal against the dismissal.

Robert Snodgrass has missed each of the Baggies last two games but boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed it is not injury related.

Darnell Furlong is expected to start for the second successive game following the clean sheet against Blackpool in midweek.

Nottingham Forest will travel without the suspended Jack Colback.

The 32-year-old was sent off after receiving a second yellow card when he brought down Tom Lockyer in the penalty area in the goalless draw against Luton and will miss out against the Baggies.

Max Lowe will be unavailable for Steve Cooper’s men after a scan revealed he will face up to two months on the sidelines with a groin strain.

Lewis Grabban may return to the starting XI after being an unused substitute last time out, while midfielder Ryan Yates returns following his one-match suspension.

