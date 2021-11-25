Morecambe to assess Arthur Gnahoua ahead of MK Dons clash By Press Association November 25 2021, 1.34pm Arthur Gnahoua, right, could return for Morecambe (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Morecambe will check on Arthur Gnahoua ahead of the visit of MK Dons. Defender Gnahoua missed the 2-2 midweek draw with Charlton through illness. Summer signing Jonathan Obika is still working on his fitness following a hamstring injury. The Shrimps are looking for their first home win since September 28. MK Dons will assess the fitness of Max Watters and Aden Baldwin. In-form striker Watters suffered a foot injury during the midweek defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. Defender Baldwin was substituted at Hillsborough as a precaution after feeling his hamstring. Ethan Robson could miss out again due to a knock.