Jay Spearing pushing to start for Tranmere in showdown with Stevenage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tranmere could give a start to Jay Spearing when they host Bradford in Sky Bet League Two.

Spearing came on for the last three minutes of the 2-1 home victory over Bradford on Tuesday night having served a one-game suspension.

However, Nicky Maynard performed well until he was replaced by Spearing up front and he formed a good partnership with Paul Glatzel in their first start together.

Boss Micky Mellon has tinkered with his tactical approach for the last two games, reinstating a back four against Bradford having experimented by using three centre-backs for the 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Stevenage caretaker manager Robbie O’Keefe is waiting for an update on the availability of Luke Prosser.

Prosser has missed the last two games through illness but it is hoped he can be restored to the defence.

Chris Lines and Jake Taylor sustained injuries in the 1-0 victory over Colchester on Saturday and missed the 2-2 draw with Rochdale in midweek.

O’Keefe has presided over an unbeaten run of three matches since taking temporary charge.