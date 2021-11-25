Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jay Spearing pushing to start for Tranmere in showdown with Stevenage

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 1.37pm
Jay Spearing could start for Tranmere against Stevenage (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jay Spearing could start for Tranmere against Stevenage (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tranmere could give a start to Jay Spearing when they host Bradford in Sky Bet League Two.

Spearing came on for the last three minutes of the 2-1 home victory over Bradford on Tuesday night having served a one-game suspension.

However, Nicky Maynard performed well until he was replaced by Spearing up front and he formed a good partnership with Paul Glatzel in their first start together.

Boss Micky Mellon has tinkered with his tactical approach for the last two games, reinstating a back four against Bradford having experimented by using three centre-backs for the 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Stevenage caretaker manager Robbie O’Keefe is waiting for an update on the availability of Luke Prosser.

Prosser has missed the last two games through illness but it is hoped he can be restored to the defence.

Chris Lines and Jake Taylor sustained injuries in the 1-0 victory over Colchester on Saturday and missed the 2-2 draw with Rochdale in midweek.

O’Keefe has presided over an unbeaten run of three matches since taking temporary charge.