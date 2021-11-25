Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane doubtful for Exeter clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane is a doubt for the visit of Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

The 30-year-old was forced off with a foot injury during Tuesday’s draw with Stevenage and his replacement in midweek Conor Grant is set to deputise again.

Aaron Morley missed that game with a knock and will have to be assessed ahead of the weekend but Stephen Dooley could keep his place.

Full-back Aidy White has missed the last two matches and remains doubtful.

Exeter midfielder Kyle Taylor comes back into the squad.

The 22-year-old has missed the last four matches with a dead leg but returned to training this week.

Defender Pierce Sweeney played the midweek defeat at Colchester with a shoulder injury and will need to be assessed but manager Matt Taylor is hopeful he will be able to play.

Midfielder Nigel Atangana remains absent after missing the last three games but defender Jack Sparkes is back in contention.