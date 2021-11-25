Keith Hill unsure about Mason O’Malley fitness before Scunthorpe face Bradford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scunthorpe are still unsure on the fitness of Mason O’Malley as they prepare to welcome Bradford to The Sands Venue Stadium.

The 20-year-old defender was forced off at half-time in the Iron’s 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient on Tuesday due to a groin injury.

Tom Pugh will be unavailable for Keith Hill this weekend after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season and faces a one-match ban.

Rory Watson has missed Scunthorpe’s last two fixtures with a hamstring injury and will also be assessed before the club make a call on extending Kieran O’Hara’s seven-day emergency loan spell.

Bradford will assess the trio of Lee Angol, Caolan Lavery and Charles Vernam ahead of their trip to North Lincolnshire.

Boss Derek Adams admitted that all three were “worries” for the weekend as they were substituted with injury in their midweek defeat to Tranmere.

Abo Eisa is in contention to get some more minutes this weekend after coming off the bench in the Bantams’ last two games since returning from injury.

Adams may look to shuffle the pack after Bradford failed to win any of their last four league games.