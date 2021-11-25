Ched Evans pushing for Preston start

An error occurred. Please try again.

Striker Ched Evans will hope for a return to Preston’s starting line-up when Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham head to Deepdale.

The 32-year-old made his first appearance in more than three months and scored as a second-half substitute in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Middlesbrough after recovering from plantar fasciitis, and is pushing for selection.

Defender Matthew Olosunde is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem after resuming training.

However, Josh Murphy, Connor Wickham and Izzy Brown remain on the sidelines.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is sweating on the fitness of 21-goal top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Striker Mitrovic and midfielder Tom Cairney both missed Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Derby through illness, with Harrison Reed, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Antonee Robinson and Harry Wilson, who did make the squad, also affected.

Goalkeeper Marek Rodak had to sit out under coronavirus protocols after being identified as a close contact of someone who had tested positive, but he will be available after Paulo Gazzaniga deputised in midweek.

Tosin Adarabioyo returned to the team against the Rams after completing his three-match ban, but Denis Odoi was an unused substitute following his one-match suspension.