Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wigan’s Charlie Wyke stable in hospital after collapsing during training session

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 2.59pm
Charlie Wyke, right, is in hospital after collapsing during training (Tess Derry/PA)
Charlie Wyke, right, is in hospital after collapsing during training (Tess Derry/PA)

Wigan striker Charlie Wyke is in a stable condition in hospital after collapsing during training earlier this week.

The club announced on Thursday that 28-year-old Wyke received treatment from Latics medical staff after the incident on Monday before being taken to hospital.

He is continuing to be monitored and will be unavailable for selection for the immediate future.

Wigan chief executive Mal Brannigan told the club’s website: “First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family.

“As a club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.

“Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected. At the appropriate time, we will look to provide further updates to our supporters.”

Wyke joined Wigan this summer from Sunderland and has scored five goals in 17 appearances for the League One side.

Club owner Talal Al Hammad wrote on Twitter: “I’m praying that you get better and regain your strength soon Charlie. You are in all of our wishes as you recover. We are all keeping you in our thoughts and prayers, hoping you find strength with each new day. Get well soon.”