Darren Ferguson hoping to have Joel Randall back as Peterborough host Barnsley

Peterborough could have midfielder Joel Randall back in contention for their crunch battle with fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Barnsley.

Summer signing Randall, who has been out since August with a thigh injury, has had two run-outs with the under-23s recently and is close to a return.

The game may come too soon for forward Ricky-Jade Jones, but he is also back in training and nearing fitness.

Manager Darren Ferguson could shake up his side after the midweek thrashing by Blackburn, but striker Jack Marriott (hamstring) is still out.

New Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi is waiting on news of Mads Andersen as he assesses options for his second game in charge.

The Danish defender missed Wednesday’s loss to Swansea through illness.

Liam Kitching and Aapo Halme are hoping to prove their fitness after returning to training following knocks.

Claudio Gomes is back in contention having been an unused substitute against Swansea.