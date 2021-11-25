Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Darren Ferguson hoping to have Joel Randall back as Peterborough host Barnsley

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 3.41pm
Darren Ferguson’s struggling Peterborough host Barnsley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darren Ferguson’s struggling Peterborough host Barnsley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Peterborough could have midfielder Joel Randall back in contention for their crunch battle with fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Barnsley.

Summer signing Randall, who has been out since August with a thigh injury, has had two run-outs with the under-23s recently and is close to a return.

The game may come too soon for forward Ricky-Jade Jones, but he is also back in training and nearing fitness.

Manager Darren Ferguson could shake up his side after the midweek thrashing by Blackburn, but striker Jack Marriott (hamstring) is still out.

New Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi is waiting on news of Mads Andersen as he assesses options for his second game in charge.

The Danish defender missed Wednesday’s loss to Swansea through illness.

Liam Kitching and Aapo Halme are hoping to prove their fitness after returning to training following knocks.

Claudio Gomes is back in contention having been an unused substitute against Swansea.

More from The Courier