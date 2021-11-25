Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ayoub Assal absent for AFC Wimbledon in clash with managerless Fleetwood

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 4.11pm
Wimbledon will be without Ayoub Assal for the visit of Fleetwood in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
AFC Wimbledon will be without Ayoub Assal for Saturday’s visit of Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

The midfielder was sent off in stoppage time for an altercation during his side’s 3-2 win over Crewe and will begin his three-match suspension.

Cheye Alexander could be fit for the game however, after he missed the last match with an injury that forced him off during last weekend’s defeat at Sutton.

Henry Lawrence could be included in the starting line-up after he recovered from an illness to come off the bench on Tuesday.

Interim head coach Stephen Crainey will be in charge of Fleetwood for the first time.

Former Leeds boss Simon Grayson left the club with immediate effect on Wednesday after the club were left without a league win in six matches.

Crainey will have Anthony Pilkington available after he missed his side’s 3-1 defeat at Oxford on Tuesday through suspension for a second bookable offence.

A number of Fleetwood players are due to be assessed ahead of the match and Crainey may select a different team to the one his predecessor had in mind.

