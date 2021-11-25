Ayoub Assal absent for AFC Wimbledon in clash with managerless Fleetwood

An error occurred. Please try again.

AFC Wimbledon will be without Ayoub Assal for Saturday’s visit of Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

The midfielder was sent off in stoppage time for an altercation during his side’s 3-2 win over Crewe and will begin his three-match suspension.

Cheye Alexander could be fit for the game however, after he missed the last match with an injury that forced him off during last weekend’s defeat at Sutton.

Henry Lawrence could be included in the starting line-up after he recovered from an illness to come off the bench on Tuesday.

Interim head coach Stephen Crainey will be in charge of Fleetwood for the first time.

Former Leeds boss Simon Grayson left the club with immediate effect on Wednesday after the club were left without a league win in six matches.

Crainey will have Anthony Pilkington available after he missed his side’s 3-1 defeat at Oxford on Tuesday through suspension for a second bookable offence.

A number of Fleetwood players are due to be assessed ahead of the match and Crainey may select a different team to the one his predecessor had in mind.