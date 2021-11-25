Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillingham continue to be hit by injuries ahead of Portsmouth clash

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 4.41pm
Steve Evans is dealing with a number of injury issues as Gillingham welcome Portsmouth on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans is dealing with a number of injury issues as Gillingham welcome Portsmouth on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gillingham boss Steve Evans is still facing several injury problems as he prepares to welcome Portsmouth to Priestfield on Saturday.

Top scorer Vadaine Oliver is set for another month on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Gills’ 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Captain Kyle Dempsey will also remain out after he was due an operation on Thursday after suffering a cartilage tear.

Danny Lloyd and Ben Reeves remain doubtful.

Portsmouth will travel without defender Sean Raggett.

The Gillingham-born centre-half picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the first half of Pompey’s 3-0 win over Lincoln in midweek and will now face a one-match ban.

Lee Brown will make his return after sitting out Tuesday’s game with suspension.

John Marquis travelled with the Portsmouth squad in midweek and could be involved on the weekend, Liam Vincent may also feature after returning to the bench but Ryan Tunnicliffe (hamstring) and Jayden Reid (knee) remain out.