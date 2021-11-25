Gillingham continue to be hit by injuries ahead of Portsmouth clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans is still facing several injury problems as he prepares to welcome Portsmouth to Priestfield on Saturday.

Top scorer Vadaine Oliver is set for another month on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Gills’ 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Captain Kyle Dempsey will also remain out after he was due an operation on Thursday after suffering a cartilage tear.

Danny Lloyd and Ben Reeves remain doubtful.

Portsmouth will travel without defender Sean Raggett.

The Gillingham-born centre-half picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the first half of Pompey’s 3-0 win over Lincoln in midweek and will now face a one-match ban.

Lee Brown will make his return after sitting out Tuesday’s game with suspension.

John Marquis travelled with the Portsmouth squad in midweek and could be involved on the weekend, Liam Vincent may also feature after returning to the bench but Ryan Tunnicliffe (hamstring) and Jayden Reid (knee) remain out.