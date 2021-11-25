Brentford v Everton By Press Association November 25 2021, 4.51pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Both teams are in poor form and may be satisfied with a point with Brentford striker Ivan Toney scoring the opening goal in a 1-1 draw More from The Courier Brendan Rodgers calls on Leicester to finish job of Europa League qualification Leicester surge to top of Europa League group with win against Legia Warsaw Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Liverpool are playing like champions again Scott Parker admits Bournemouth were holding on for their point at Millwall