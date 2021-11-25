Adam Jackson in line for Lincoln return when Accrington visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Adam Jackson could return to Lincoln’s starting line-up ahead of their clash with Accrington.

The defender has been out with a head injury but was fit enough to make the bench against Portsmouth in midweek.

Imps boss Michael Appleton revealed post-Portsmouth that Anthony Scully is unlikely to be available.

Liam Bridcutt is also expected to miss out again with a knee problem.

Colby Bishop will be back for Accrington ahead of the trip.

The striker, who has scored six goals for Stanley so far this season, returns from a three-game suspension.

Manager John Coleman has been handed another boost as Joe Hardy returns to full-time training.

Stanley are still without injured duo Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard.