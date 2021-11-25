Adam Jackson in line for Lincoln return when Accrington visit By Press Association November 25 2021, 4.57pm Adam Jackson could return for Lincoln (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Adam Jackson could return to Lincoln’s starting line-up ahead of their clash with Accrington. The defender has been out with a head injury but was fit enough to make the bench against Portsmouth in midweek. Imps boss Michael Appleton revealed post-Portsmouth that Anthony Scully is unlikely to be available. Liam Bridcutt is also expected to miss out again with a knee problem. Colby Bishop will be back for Accrington ahead of the trip. The striker, who has scored six goals for Stanley so far this season, returns from a three-game suspension. Manager John Coleman has been handed another boost as Joe Hardy returns to full-time training. Stanley are still without injured duo Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard. More from The Courier Danny Cowley admits he was emotional as Portsmouth beat his former side Lincoln Portsmouth ease past Lincoln as Danny Cowley makes winning return to former club Jacob Maddox doubtful for Burton’s clash with Accrington Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday to keep building momentum