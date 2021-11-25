Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
As you were for Northampton as Leyton Orient visit Sixfields Stadium

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 5.13pm
Northampton manager Jon Brady could name an unchanged side for the visit of Leyton Orient (Jon Buckle/PA)
Northampton manager Jon Brady could name an unchanged side for the visit of Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two.

Brady urged his fringe players to improve after electing to leave substitutions to the final few minutes of his previous matches, including against Oldham on Tuesday.

However, Danny Rose could be nearing a start after impressing when he came on for Jack Sowerby in midweek.

Although Brady could decide to choose the same team which beat Oldham 2-1.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett will assess his squad ahead of the trip to the Sixfields Stadium.

Callum Reilly is expected to remain sidelined for the fixture and has not featured since October 30 due to a groin problem.

Craig Clay could be a doubt for the game while Norwich loanee Tyrese Omotoye could be back in contention from an ankle injury.

Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth could be nearing a start after coming off the bench twice against Sutton and Scunthorpe following a toe problem.

