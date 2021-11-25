As you were for Northampton as Leyton Orient visit Sixfields Stadium

An error occurred. Please try again.

Northampton manager Jon Brady could name an unchanged side for the visit of Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two.

Brady urged his fringe players to improve after electing to leave substitutions to the final few minutes of his previous matches, including against Oldham on Tuesday.

However, Danny Rose could be nearing a start after impressing when he came on for Jack Sowerby in midweek.

Although Brady could decide to choose the same team which beat Oldham 2-1.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett will assess his squad ahead of the trip to the Sixfields Stadium.

Callum Reilly is expected to remain sidelined for the fixture and has not featured since October 30 due to a groin problem.

Craig Clay could be a doubt for the game while Norwich loanee Tyrese Omotoye could be back in contention from an ankle injury.

Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth could be nearing a start after coming off the bench twice against Sutton and Scunthorpe following a toe problem.