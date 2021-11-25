Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Plymouth missing Brendan Galloway after defender suffers dislocated kneecap

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 5.17pm
Brendan Galloway has been ruled out by Plymouth because of knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Galloway has been ruled out by Plymouth because of knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Plymouth will be without Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway because of a dislocated kneecap.

Galloway was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat by Wycombe.

“I don’t know how long it will be or how bad it is. There is a bit of swelling on it but it’s not ligament damage,” boss Ryan Lowe said.

Long-term absentees Niall Ennis and James Bolton, who have yet to play this season, are also out.

Wigan are without striker Charlie Wyke after he collapsed in training earlier this week.

Wyke was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, but Wigan have said he will be “unavailable for selection for the immediate future”.

Forward Tendayi Darikwa returns from suspension for the trip to the south coast.

Striker Thelo Aasgaard is expected to be missing as Wigan seek an update on the severity of his hamstring issue.

More from The Courier